E-commerce solution for Kutjevo winery

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Webshop for Kutjevo had to be accessible and easy to use since their target market's varies from tech savvy to tech illiterate. Users can easily find their preferred products by filtering products by wine lines. While creating this webshop, we focused on integrating the feel of tradition with functionality.
We're open to work, meet Lloyds!