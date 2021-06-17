Svetlana Shevliakova

Lana - my character person

Lana - my character person
The character of my personality. I am in Crimea on the Black Sea coast, the place where I was happy. Choosing a color palette, I wanted to pay attention to feelings, namely:
Blue hair color - harmony and tranquility.
Orange is warmth and kindness.
Green - comfort and peace of mind.
A bright sunset is joy and happiness.

