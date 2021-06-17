isiDesign

COCO∀ CHOCOLATE PACKAGING

isiDesign
isiDesign
  • Save
COCO∀ CHOCOLATE PACKAGING chocolate packaging chocolate bean to bar chocolate cocoa packaging design packaging logologo design adobe photoshop adobe illustrator graphic design
Download color palette

Logo design and packaging for COCO∀ bean to bar chocolate

isiDesign
isiDesign

More by isiDesign

View profile
    • Like