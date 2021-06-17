3D Artists use several materials (eg: suede, nappa, leather, crocodile...) to bring our customer's products to life. Every time they design a new material, that material is added to a "materials library" repository where we can see pictures of that material (including when was that picture taken and which camera and settings were used), as well as additional unstructured information about it (name, SKU, suppliers, whether it requires special documentation when being exported, in which countries or cities is it forbidden, where is the sample stored, etc).

The goal of the application is to allow quick exploration of materials, usage speed is critical so it should be as simple as possible to use the web app