Designing a website for one of the oldest wineries in Croatia

Hey guys! Check out our not so latest work :)
We designed an award-winning website for one of the oldest wineries in Croatia, Kutjevo. Considering the winery has more than 800 years of tradition, we focused on creating a storytelling website.
Finally, we got the Web Excellence Award for the best Web page in the Food&Beverage category!
