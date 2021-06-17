Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eddy Vukusic
Lloyds design

Designing a website for one of the oldest wineries in Croatia

Eddy Vukusic
Lloyds design
Eddy Vukusic for Lloyds design
Hire Us
  • Save
Designing a website for one of the oldest wineries in Croatia webshop e-commerce ui web user interface design
Download color palette

Hey guys! Check out our not so latest work :)

We designed an award-winning website for one of the oldest wineries in Croatia, Kutjevo. Considering the winery has more than 800 years of tradition, we focused on creating a storytelling website.

Finally, we got the Web Excellence Award for the best Web page in the Food&Beverage category!

We're open to work, meet Lloyds!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Lloyds design
Lloyds design
We make your design recognizable and powerful.
Hire Us

More by Lloyds design

View profile
    • Like