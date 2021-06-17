tide Tech E-commerce CRM iSaaS Dashboard

Users can immediately get a pulse on the overall performance of your organization. Key performance indicators like total sales, open orders, top deals, customer and product analytics are available in real time. With the tide, you get a fresh perspective and a unique capability. Our delivery model integrates on-site business transformation consulting services with near and offshore technical development and support to make sure our clients receive the ideal systems integration solutions at the right price. Through the use of our offshore centers of excellence and systems integration services, we can accelerate implementation, while reducing the risks and costs associated with global deployment.