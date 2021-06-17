Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
danijanev

FOCUS

danijanev
danijanev
Hire Me
  • Save
FOCUS smart sharp focus design symbol clean minimal logo

Focus Group

Price
$200
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Focus Group
Download color palette

Focus Group

Price
$200
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Focus Group

Draft logo for Focus Group Company, name still negotiable. Hands focus in a diamond shape to show strength and stability.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
danijanev
danijanev
•freelance designer •handlettering •typography •logos
Hire Me

More by danijanev

View profile
    • Like