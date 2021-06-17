Svetlana Shevliakova

Re-design Procreate logo - Ice cream

Re-design Procreate logo - Ice cream
I really love the Procreate app. I was inspired by the bright logo and wanted to bring it to life in the form of a character. The palette is so juicy that I want to taste it, so summer has inspired me with the taste of childhood.

