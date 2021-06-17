Saiduzzaman Shafie

Flower Logomark | Logo Design | Brand Identity Design

Saiduzzaman Shafie
Saiduzzaman Shafie
  • Save
Flower Logomark | Logo Design | Brand Identity Design graphic design colorful flower web ux ui minimal flat icon app logo illustration design logos logodesign logomark brand identity logo design logotype branding
Download color palette

Flower Logomark | Logo Design | Brand Identity Design

Press 'L' if you 𝐋𝐈𝐊𝐄 it!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
📪 𝐋𝐞𝐭'𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫: saiduzzaman239@gmail.com | Skype
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞 𝐨𝐧
Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Pinterest

Saiduzzaman Shafie
Saiduzzaman Shafie

More by Saiduzzaman Shafie

View profile
    • Like