AKAWE Website & Logo Design

AKAWE Website & Logo Design
AKAWE Website & Logo Design web design website design creative clean indigenous canada webdesign motifs colorful abstract design flat vector illustration testimonials case studies mission services software company web design agency
Hi Dribbblers,

I just finished another website and logo project for AKAWE Technologies, customized technology solutions for organizations owned and led by
indigenous peoples and other unique groups.

I tried to capture the indigenous with a modern look and feel for the brand/website, for this, I have created several custom motif illustrations, used targeted imagery and iconography.

I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

Bringing Ideas to Life Through Technology

