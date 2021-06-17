AKAWE Website & Logo Design

Hi Dribbblers,

I just finished another website and logo project for AKAWE Technologies, customized technology solutions for organizations owned and led by

indigenous peoples and other unique groups.

I tried to capture the indigenous with a modern look and feel for the brand/website, for this, I have created several custom motif illustrations, used targeted imagery and iconography.

I hope you guys like it.

Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

--

Let's work together!

Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook