AKAWE Website & Logo Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers,
I just finished another website and logo project for AKAWE Technologies, customized technology solutions for organizations owned and led by
indigenous peoples and other unique groups.
I tried to capture the indigenous with a modern look and feel for the brand/website, for this, I have created several custom motif illustrations, used targeted imagery and iconography.
I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.
--
Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com
Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook