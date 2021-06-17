Annie Kotenkova

CDGUA digital gallery

exhibition virtual museum gallery
This project is a unifying digital museum space, where everyone, both an ordinary person and a gallery, can present their own exhibition, performance or an art object. The service encourages you to create history through creativity because, unlike museum exhibitions, which can only be viewed for a certain time, the digital footprint of the art presented on the web is eternal.

