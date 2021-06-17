Logo Design: Vinodes

Hi guys,

Here is the ID I designed for Vinodes company

Vinodes is cloud storage system. I wanted it to be different from the others and stayed away from the boring cloud drawing. Each of the lines that make up the letter "V" defines the storage system. Each of these layered lines represents dimension.

The brand identity that I designed with the harmony of color transitions fascinated my customer 🤩 What are you thinking?

What did I pay attention to in this study;

-Looks different

-No eye strain

-Typography harmony

-Color match

-Light mode and dark mode compatibility

-Icon compatibility

