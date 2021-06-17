Shakil Rana

Fruits Delivery Mobile App

Shakil Rana
Shakil Rana
  • Save
Fruits Delivery Mobile App e commech appui ux branding logo illustration app design ui ux design e commerch app food app ui ux figma ui furits delivery app 3d shop app design figma design e shop ui mobile food app e commerce app ui food and drink
Download color palette

Welcome to Dribbble.
I want to share my exploration about Fruits Delivery App Design.

It is spelled to buy and cut fruits, meat, vegetables. Anything can be bought and sold if you want.

Contact for Freelance Words :

uiuxshakil@gmail.com
instagram
behance

Shakil Rana
Shakil Rana
Like