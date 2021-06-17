Divagar R

Rewards Page

Divagar R
Divagar R
  • Save
Rewards Page interaction design iphone mockup purple color illustration uidesign uxdesign ui figma app design ui design rewards illustration
Download color palette

Hey Folks✌🏻
I have explored for rewards page mobile illustration.

Well, what do you guys think?🤔

Press "L" if you like the illustration design.

Divagar R
Divagar R

More by Divagar R

View profile
    • Like