Brown easel with pencils and brushes

Brown easel with pencils and brushes cartoon character drawing art fear fear swatches artist art block brush pencil canva easel illustratorukraine branding digital illustration sweetl
Thematic illustration that shows the problem of all creative people - art block, fear of a blank slate. I wanted to convey the message that everyone has fear, but you need to fight it, you just have to make a few strokes with a pencil and it will go!

