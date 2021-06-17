Monety - Expense Tracker App

Hello Dribbblers👋

Lately, I and my friends discuss about financial planning, something that really important to know for modern life, especially for me, a young man that just dives into a quarter-life of crisis. For me, planning and monitoring income and expense is really important, because I have a lot of targets and dreams that I want to reach. To start it, I just try to record my daily expense with an app that I downloaded on my phone, routine every day. With that app, I can record my daily expense easily, but I'm not impressed with the UI. The UI is too plain and the visual hierarchy is really bad and made me confused. So, I think i wanna make something fresh UI for the expense tracker based on that app with a clear visual hierarchy.

Here are few screens made with a love of the Expense tracker concept that i named it Monety. Here you can track your daily expense in an easy way and the app will give you a daily report and analyze it easily

I used natural, soft colors and clean lines/forms. And tried to applied the 3D illustration from Illustrally

