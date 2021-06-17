Vaclav Krejci

[2021] Vital signs monitor UI (medical device)

Vaclav Krejci
Vaclav Krejci
Hire Me
  • Save
[2021] Vital signs monitor UI (medical device) after effects gui medical ui medical device vital signs monitor design photoshop animation icon
Download color palette

Vital Signs Monitor UI. Adobe Photoshop + Adobe After Effects. The 3D model modeled and rendered with Blender using Cycles.

Vaclav Krejci
Vaclav Krejci
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vaclav Krejci

View profile
    • Like