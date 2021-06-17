Daily UI - Sign Up

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Guys 🙌🏻
I just joined the #DailyUI design challenge from dailyui.co
The first challenge is designing sign up page. I chose to design phone number and social media sign up, as it is the most used method.
Follow my journey through all the challenge.
Feel free to leave your comment to help me improve my ability, and kindly hit the "L" button and follow me if you like my Shot. 🙏🏻
Btw, I also available to being hire. Please contact me via mrkevinjordi@gmail.com 😄
Thank You 👌🏻