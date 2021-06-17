Pop-Up windows on Z3D Gaming

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A compilation of some modal Pop-Up windows from one of my last projects :)
Here I played with contrasts to make it more "Engaging" and to emphasize on the important elements.
