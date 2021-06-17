Troon Technologies

Remedy App Logo

Troon Technologies
Troon Technologies
  • Save
Remedy App Logo logo design creative clean branding flat simple aplhabet cannabis marijuana medical ecommerce portal product ecosystem app
Download color palette

Hello,

Designed Logo for Remedy App
Remedy App is a Medicinal Cannabis Ecosystem.

An eCommerce portal to sell cannabis / marijuana medicine. In this application, user can purchase the different cannabis based products.

Press LIKE to show some support :)

--

Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook

Troon Technologies
Troon Technologies
Bringing Ideas to Life Through Technology

More by Troon Technologies

View profile
    • Like