Marinela Galeva

Initials

Marinela Galeva
Marinela Galeva
Hire Me
  • Save
Initials test logo illustrator graphic design branding ui design dribbble texture illustration
Download color palette

Here I just test Mesh tool with bright colors and grain texture :)

Marinela Galeva
Marinela Galeva
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble✨🌞
Hire Me

More by Marinela Galeva

View profile
    • Like