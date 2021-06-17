Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI Challenge 032 - Crowdfunding Campaign

Daily UI Challenge 032 - Crowdfunding Campaign dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ui ui design uidesign design
Day 32 of 100 days of UI challenge. I've been watching a lot of Harry Potter while doing these...plus after the last year, I think most people would back liquid luck.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
