Majid Nouri

Language Learning App Concept

Majid Nouri
Majid Nouri
  • Save
Language Learning App Concept flat trend user experience user interface ux design ui design ui ux ux ui designing design learning teacher teach learn language learning language application app concept
Download color palette

Hello To All! 🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♀️
Check out my new concept design for a Language Learning App!

This app will make the process of language learning so much easier & also more enjoyable for you.

Hope you'd enjoy it and feel free to leave your feedback! 💬
Don't forget to press "L" on the keyboard to give me LOVE. ❤

Happy Designing! 🥳

Wanna collaborate with me?
Shoot your business inquiry to
imajid6573@gmail.com
Instagram | Dribbble | Linkedin

Majid Nouri
Majid Nouri

More by Majid Nouri

View profile
    • Like