Language Learning App Concept

Hello To All! 🙋🏻♂️🙋🏻♀️
Check out my new concept design for a Language Learning App!
This app will make the process of language learning so much easier & also more enjoyable for you.
Hope you'd enjoy it and feel free to leave your feedback! 💬
Don't forget to press "L" on the keyboard to give me LOVE. ❤
Happy Designing! 🥳
Wanna collaborate with me?
Shoot your business inquiry to
imajid6573@gmail.com
Instagram | Dribbble | Linkedin