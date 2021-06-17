Катя Миронова
Fulcrum Rocks

Mobile crypto wallet concept

Катя Миронова
Fulcrum Rocks
Катя Миронова for Fulcrum Rocks
Hire Us
  • Save
Mobile crypto wallet concept abstract trends dark ux wallet crypto app mobile animation
Mobile crypto wallet concept abstract trends dark ux wallet crypto app mobile animation
Download color palette
  1. Concept.mp4
  2. 1.jpg
  3. 2.jpg

Hey world 👋🏻
Glad to be back. The summer’s in the city as well as = my inspiration. While blockchain technology & cryptocurrency are rocking our world and setting new trends, their instruments are evolving, too. For example, what can be more relevant today than, let’s say, a crypto wallet? So, vou-la, welcome my concept for this investment tool.
For color palette, I’ve chosen combination of black & bright colors. Inside it, users can check their balance, check statistics & much more. How would you enhance it? Love to hear your feedback.
Made with love by Fulcrum ❤️
Your product needs designs, too? Then, just reach out to hello@fulcrum.rocks

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Fulcrum Rocks
Fulcrum Rocks
Hire Us

More by Fulcrum Rocks

View profile
    • Like