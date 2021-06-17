Mobile crypto wallet concept

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey world 👋🏻
Glad to be back. The summer’s in the city as well as = my inspiration. While blockchain technology & cryptocurrency are rocking our world and setting new trends, their instruments are evolving, too. For example, what can be more relevant today than, let’s say, a crypto wallet? So, vou-la, welcome my concept for this investment tool.
For color palette, I’ve chosen combination of black & bright colors. Inside it, users can check their balance, check statistics & much more. How would you enhance it? Love to hear your feedback.
