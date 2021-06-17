Dragonly logo

Этот минималистический логотип пришел ко мне совершенно случайно: увидев рекламу квадрокоптеров, я подумал: «Именно таким и должен быть логотип магазина, который занимается продажей вышеуказанных девайсов». Берем стрекозу, отметаем части тела, оставив лишь глаза и рот, тем самым получая простой, но в то же время запоминающийся логотип, говорящий, мол, да, мы здесь, рядом с вами и занимаемся продажей интересных моделей, а также различных дополнительных комплектующих к ним. И, если вы неравнодушны к небу, склоняетесь перед его широтой и необъятностью, то мы с вами мыслим одинаково и будем рады приветствовать в нашем магазине!

This minimalist logo came to me quite by accident: when I saw an ad for quadrocopters, I thought: “This is exactly what the logo of a store that sells the above devices should be like”. We take a dragonfly, sweep away parts of the body, leaving only the eyes and mouth, thereby obtaining a simple, but at the same time memorable logo, saying, they say, yes, we are here, next to you and are selling interesting models, as well as various additional components for him. And, if you are not indifferent to the sky, bow before its breadth and immensity, then we think the same way and we will be glad to welcome you to our store!

