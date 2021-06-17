People & Professions Icons Set - part 2

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A set of 64 most people's, pose and sport icons for quick start your design projects and ideas!
- Grid size 24px
- Line Thickness 2px
- Safety distance 2px
- All corners are rounded
- Live & outline stroke
- Free update
The most complete collection of icons