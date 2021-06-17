Good for Sale
People & Professions Icons Set - part 2

People & Professions Icons Set - part 2 work woman man faces people solid fill simple lines aerobica gym ui elements graphic design fitness pose stroke outline figma icons
People & Professions Icons Set - part 2

Good for sale
People & Professions Icons Set - part 2

A set of 64 most people's, pose and sport icons for quick start your design projects and ideas!

- Grid size 24px
- Line Thickness 2px
- Safety distance 2px
- All corners are rounded
- Live & outline stroke
- Free update

The most complete collection of icons

