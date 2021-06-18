AR Shakir
Dark UI

Smart Home App UI

AR Shakir
Dark UI
AR Shakir for Dark UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Smart Home App UI minimal modern uiux interface 3d swtich cards dark app dark ui dark mode smarthome smart app mobile mobileapp mobile app app ui app home smart smart home
Smart Home App UI minimal modern uiux interface 3d swtich cards dark app dark ui dark mode smarthome smart app mobile mobileapp mobile app app ui app home smart smart home
Smart Home App UI minimal modern uiux interface 3d swtich cards dark app dark ui dark mode smarthome smart app mobile mobileapp mobile app app ui app home smart smart home
Smart Home App UI minimal modern uiux interface 3d swtich cards dark app dark ui dark mode smarthome smart app mobile mobileapp mobile app app ui app home smart smart home
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1000001372.jpg
  2. Smart Home APp 3.jpg
  3. Smart Home APp 2.jpg
  4. Smart Home APp 4.jpg

Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting an App UI for Smart Home. I tried to make it look clean with more space and tried to use some matching dark colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting contents and tips.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on instagram and dribbble. So make sure you follow me on dribbble too.

My Instagram: @arshakirpk
Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260
Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260
Visit My Website: arshakir.com

Dark UI
Dark UI
Resources for your next UI project
Hire Us

More by Dark UI

View profile
    • Like