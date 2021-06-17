Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tk Vishal

Travel Journal - App UI Concept

Tk Vishal
Tk Vishal
Travel Journal - App UI Concept tokyo japan slideshow carousel phone journal travel mobile ui design minimal
made a simple/minimal travel journal app where you can take journals and attach photos, view them in carousel slideshows, I'll try to replicate this UI in flutter someday... :D

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Tk Vishal
Tk Vishal

