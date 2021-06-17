Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hassaan Khan

Yoga Meditation Logo and Brand Design

Yoga Meditation Logo and Brand Design illustration design logo flatlogo brand design logo designer simple logo minimalist logo geometric three pillars zen brand identity branding sketch logo logo construction logo design spa logo tantra logo meditation logo yoga logo
Hi Beautifull Peoples,

This logo mark is for a company that produces workshops and events around the theme of tantra, yoga plus awareness, and better living. I'd like you to share your thoughts and critics about the design.

Looking for a logo design/re-design for your brand? Let's talk! hassaankhan.hello@gmail.com

Peace ✌️

