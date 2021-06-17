Studio Delapan

Erica - Colorful Business Brand Guidelines Presentation

Studio Delapan
Studio Delapan
  • Save
Erica - Colorful Business Brand Guidelines Presentation brand visual
Download color palette

One of the keys to having a successful business is having comprehensive and compatible guidelines and Erica, the colorful business brand guidelines presentation template will help you to make it happen. Create gorgeous brand guidelines for your digital brand guidelines, marketing kit, or even brand presentation for your clients or customers.

This template will be available on our Graphicriver soon!

Follow us: https://graphicriver.net/user/studiodelapan

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Studio Delapan
Studio Delapan

More by Studio Delapan

View profile
    • Like