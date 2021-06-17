Equilibrium Healthcare Website

At KIJO one of our key priorities is to make website design work for all users.

This is why in our latest project - designing the new website for Equilibrium Healthcare, we included a range of features that made using the site easy and intuitive, no matter what your requirements.

These included:

A multi-step referral form for a more engaging, user-friendly way of referring patients.

Dedicated pages for different user types housing relevant content for each audience (for families, for professionals).

Inspirational pages created with key benefits for each service at Equilibrium Healthcare.

Discover more about what KIJO’s web design services can do for you at kijo.co.