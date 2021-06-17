Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Liam Terry

Equilibrium Healthcare Website

Liam Terry
Liam Terry
  • Save
Equilibrium Healthcare Website referral contact form clean content architecture user journey information architecture single page multi-step form ui icon design web design icon illustration healthcare animation website
Equilibrium Healthcare Website referral contact form clean content architecture user journey information architecture single page multi-step form ui icon design web design icon illustration healthcare animation website
Equilibrium Healthcare Website referral contact form clean content architecture user journey information architecture single page multi-step form ui icon design web design icon illustration healthcare animation website
Download color palette
  1. Referral Form Dribbble.mp4
  2. Artboard Copy 12.png
  3. Artboard Copy 22.png
  4. Artboard Copy 20.jpg

At KIJO one of our key priorities is to make website design work for all users.

This is why in our latest project - designing the new website for Equilibrium Healthcare, we included a range of features that made using the site easy and intuitive, no matter what your requirements.

These included:

A multi-step referral form for a more engaging, user-friendly way of referring patients.

Dedicated pages for different user types housing relevant content for each audience (for families, for professionals).

Inspirational pages created with key benefits for each service at Equilibrium Healthcare.

Discover more about what KIJO’s web design services can do for you at kijo.co.

Liam Terry
Liam Terry
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Liam Terry

View profile
    • Like