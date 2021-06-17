News blog about pets

✋ Hello!

The new shot of the 30-days dribble challenge.27/30

New version of the design of the site for blog about pets «Zverolog»

Stages during this project:

1. Research. Analyze of competitors and similar websites.

2. Design. Searching for the references. Picking colors, typography and layout.

3. Creating adaptive version.

Have an interesting task to be done? Write directly on my email: yuriy.babyn13@gmail.com

😎Subscribe for other socials: Instagram | Behance

❤️ Thanks for watching!❤️