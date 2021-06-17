Creole Studios

Furniture Shop - Mobile Application

Creole Studios
Creole Studios
  • Save
Furniture Shop - Mobile Application furniture shop furniture ecomm ecommerce app furniture app furniture application app app design uiux design uiux uidesign ui
Download color palette

Screens for a premium furniture e-commerce mobile application with the listing images placed in a repeating Z formation for better visual scanning by the users.

---------------------

💌 Let's make your idea a reality. Contact us!
Website: www.creolestudios.com
Email: hello@creolestudios.com

Creole Studios
Creole Studios

More by Creole Studios

View profile
    • Like