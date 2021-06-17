Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Liam Terry
KIJO

Equilibrium Healthcare Website

Liam Terry
KIJO
Liam Terry for KIJO
Hire Us
  • Save
Equilibrium Healthcare Website ui design header design colorful clean landing page mobile design mobile responsive care people icon design icon website design ux ui healthcare web design animation website
Equilibrium Healthcare Website ui design header design colorful clean landing page mobile design mobile responsive care people icon design icon website design ux ui healthcare web design animation website
Download color palette
  1. Home Page Scroll Dribbble.mp4
  2. Artboard Copy 13.png
  3. Artboard Copy.png

At KIJO one of our key priorities is to make website design work for all users.

This is why in our latest project - designing the new website for Equilibrium Healthcare, we included a range of features that made using the site easy and intuitive, no matter what your requirements.

These included:

A multi-step referral form for a more engaging, user-friendly way of referring patients.

Dedicated pages for different user types housing relevant content for each audience (for families, for professionals).

Inspirational pages created with key benefits for each service at Equilibrium Healthcare.

Discover more about what KIJO’s web design services can do for you at kijo.co.

KIJO
KIJO
Build the Future
Hire Us

More by KIJO

View profile
    • Like