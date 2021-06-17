Juan Carlos
Rive

Dirty/Shiny Car

Juan Carlos
Rive
Juan Carlos for Rive
  • Save
Dirty/Shiny Car 2d vector animation
Download color palette
  1. Clean the Car.mp4
  2. Clean the Car.png

Dirty car or shiny car. In this example you can see how I used the Clipping option to create the effect and the State Machine to create the interactivity. You can see and play here. https://rive.app/community/479-941-clean-the-car/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Rive
Rive

More by Rive

View profile
    • Like