Search Results

Finally — after months of thinking — putting my ideas down on canvas and designing my first iPhone UI (in fact, it's also the first time I've ever designed any UI, and my first attempt at skeuomorphism).

It's an English to German dictionary, modelled on Dict.cc's useful but visually-lacking iPhone app.

Still lots of work to do on this.
Full view: http://d.pr/lLYQ
And the definition view: http://d.pr/XH8F

P.S. Critique encouraged!

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
