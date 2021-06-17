Gil Nackaerts

BACKGROUND DESIGN - Dungeons & Dragons - Lianzhou

Based on a 'Dungeons & Dragons' campaign that I have been a part of since oct. 2019. I am giving visual life to all the mayor towns/cities/settlements that we have visited throughout these adventures.
The style I went for is monechromatic layers that overlap to add depth.

The harbourcity of Lianzhou is a bustling town with trade and dockwork all day round.

