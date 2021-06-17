Studio Delapan

Vista - Retro Company Presentation Template

Studio Delapan
Studio Delapan
  • Save
Vista - Retro Company Presentation Template
Download color palette

Bring the retro feeling to the boring meeting to make it more lively and entertaining by using Vista, the latest company presentation template product with a retro theme in every slide. It is suitable for annual reports, project presentations, business offers, or any other presentation. This is the best choice for a company, corporate, professional, creative or any other business.

This template will be published on our Graphicriver soon!

Follow us: https://graphicriver.net/user/studiodelapan

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Studio Delapan
Studio Delapan

More by Studio Delapan

View profile
    • Like