Vista - Retro Company Presentation Template

Bring the retro feeling to the boring meeting to make it more lively and entertaining by using Vista, the latest company presentation template product with a retro theme in every slide. It is suitable for annual reports, project presentations, business offers, or any other presentation. This is the best choice for a company, corporate, professional, creative or any other business.
This template will be published on our Graphicriver soon!
Follow us: https://graphicriver.net/user/studiodelapan