BACKGROUND DESIGN - Dungeons & Dragons - Dading

BACKGROUND DESIGN - Dungeons & Dragons - Dading
Based on a 'Dungeons & Dragons' campaign that I have been a part of since oct. 2019. I am giving visual life to all the mayor towns/cities/settlements that we have visited throughout these adventures.
The style I went for is monechromatic layers that overlap to add depth.

The town of Dading is a mining outpost, occupied by the Dwarves.

