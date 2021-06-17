ashishchapagain

Gluten Free Restaurant Finder

ashishchapagain
ashishchapagain
  • Save
Gluten Free Restaurant Finder ui design ux desgin restaurant app food app ui ux design uiux mobile app logo branding illustration minimal ux figmadesign figma ui web design
Download color palette

An App UI Design for finding restaurants which provides gluten free foods.
This app helps users who like to travel away from they hometown. They can search and create their collection.

ashishchapagain
ashishchapagain

More by ashishchapagain

View profile
    • Like