BACKGROUND DESIGN - Dungeons & Dragons - Chang

Based on a 'Dungeons & Dragons' campaign that I have been a part of since oct. 2019. I am giving visual life to all the mayor towns/cities/settlements that we have visited throughout these adventures.
The style I went for is monechromatic layers that overlap to add depth.

The city of Chang is rich and is famous for it's 'Market of the sun' which goes on from sunrise to sunset, every single day.

