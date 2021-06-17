BACKGROUND DESIGN -Dungeons & Dragons- 'Myscfarscand'

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Based of a 'Dungeons & Dragons' campaign that I have been a part of since oct. 2019. I am giving visual life to all the mayor towns/cities/settlements that we have visited throughout these adventures.
The style I went for is monechromatic layers that overlap to add depth.
The settlement of 'Myscfarscand' is a small collection of tents and huts, deep in the forests near the Southern mountains.