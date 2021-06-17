Troon Technologies

Troon Technologies Logo

Troon Technologies
Troon Technologies
  • Save
Troon Technologies Logo branding graphic design flat typography icon abstract negative space logo development company blockchain web arrow t technology creative latest canada pakistan online technology logo logo
Troon Technologies Logo branding graphic design flat typography icon abstract negative space logo development company blockchain web arrow t technology creative latest canada pakistan online technology logo logo
Download color palette
  1. troon-technologies-logo_4x.webp
  2. troon-grids.webp

Final logo for Troon Technologies after so many research and exploration.

Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

--

Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook

Troon Technologies
Troon Technologies
Bringing Ideas to Life Through Technology

More by Troon Technologies

View profile
    • Like