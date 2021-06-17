Gleb
Mavinx Design Team

Pills Taking Planner

Gleb
Mavinx Design Team
Gleb for Mavinx Design Team
Pills Taking Planner ux ui ios medical app doctor app clean mobile mobile app health healthcare doctor planner hospital clinic illustration minimal
Hi Dribbblers! Here is our design concept for Pills Taking Reminder app. You can see the meds prescribed and plan how to take them. You can see the instructions to each drug with the explanation about its consist, recommendations and list of allergies.

Mavinx Design Team
Mavinx Design Team

