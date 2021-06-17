Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Resume Template | Resume Template Word | Mac Pages | Modern CV.

Resume Template | Resume Template Word | Mac Pages | Modern CV.

Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More
Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More
Resume Template | Resume Template Word | Mac Pages | Modern CV.
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/d4Vbmb

The template like all designs on CM come as a zip file (compressed file and folders),

You need to download and install a software like Winrar or Win7 to extract files. You can download a 40 day free trial of Winrar http://www.win-rar.com/download.html Win7 http://www.7-zip.org/download.html Install fonts as indicated in the Help file .Pdf and start editing

FEATURES INCLUDED

1 or 2 page Resume
Cover Letter
Set of icons ( Ai, Eps, Png )
CS5 InDesign Files ( INDD )
CS4 InDesign Files ( IDML )
Microsoft Word Files (DOCX)
Photoshop files (PSD)
PDF for preview
paragraph styles
Help file
Size : A4 and Us Letter size
The fonts used are free ( links in the help file )

Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More
Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More

More by Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More

