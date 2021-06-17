Modern Resume Template | CV Template | Cover Letter | References

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/oPzkWK
Thinking of leaving that dreadful job? Or maybe you’re desperate to start landing some interviews.
You aren’t just some anybody looking for a job; you’ve got talent, you’ve got experience, and you’ve got pizzazz. Any employer would be lucky to have you.
We believe your resume should reflect that. So we designed this resume template to make your name memorable and move your resume to the top of the stack. We’ve done the design legwork so you don’t have to. Fun, modern, and maybe even a little daring, our mission is to un-boring your resume.
Go forth, and get hired.
👉 HOW IT WORKS:
Download the file (.zip) and unzip.
Download & install the free fonts listed
Open the resume template file
Customize the colors & template to suit your style
Remove or rearrange any sections as needed
Save as a PDF for emailing or uploading
📂 WHAT'S INCLUDED:
1 or 2 Page Resume
Cover Letter
References Sheet
US Letter & A4 sizes
Template Guide with editing tips
Links to Free Fonts
Friendly customer support
💻 SOFTWARE REQUIREMENTS:
MAC: Pages 7.0+, Microsoft Word 2010+, InDesign
PC: Microsoft Word 2010+, InDesign
To see which version of Pages you have, go to Pages → About Pages from the menu at the top.
Pages for Mac is free! Get it here: https://www.apple.com/pages/
Don’t have Microsoft Word? Get a free trial here: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/word
Don’t have InDesign? Download a free trial here: https://www.adobe.com/products/indesign/free-trial-download.html