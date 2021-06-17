Professional Resume Template for Word + Google Docs | Resume/CV.

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/gPe7y0
Welcome to The Template Depot! We produce high-quality, creative templates that may help you land your dream job or simply create a better looking business. Professionally designed, we take a unique approach to boring business documents, creating modern, sophisticated and easy to use templates just for you!
We are introducing all of our resume template's in IDML and INDD format with extra icons in editable EPS files, so stay tuned for updates!
Downloading the file will allow access to your professionally designed, 2 page resume template + cover letter. The template can be easily customised to your liking and includes all necessary files for a quick set-up. Delete or add anything you desire in the document, change colours or simply keep the original design.
What you receive:
2 page resume template in .docx, IDML and INDD format ( in A4 and US Letter )
1 cover letter template in .docx, IDML and INDD format ( in A4 and US Letter )
11 png icons
1 EPS file with icons
1 instructional FAQ/Help pdf for Word
A list of all the necessary fonts, plus links to download
Customer support. Need help? Send us an email at: hello@thetemplatedepot.co
Features:
Easy to edit/customise - Add your name/experience/contact details etc
Both US letter and A4 resume/CV templates included
Comes in IDML format and INDD format
Comes with extra socia media icons in PNG files
EPS file for icons is included so you can easily edit the colour or vector shape
Detailed instruction guide for Word
All Template come in .docx format too
Font list included with links to download
The process:
1) Add this listing to your cart. After purchase, the listing will be available immediately for download.
2) Read through the Help Guide and Font Guide. Download and install the fonts used.
3) Open your file in Word or InDesign. Fill your own information into the template. Feel free to change colours, add or delete sections etc.
4) Print at home on paper of your choice or take it to a professional printer. PDF versions can be used via email or online.
Requirements:
Microsoft Word (for Pc or Mac)
InDesign CS4 +
If you don't currently own Microsoft Word, head over to http://products.office.com/en-us/try for a free trial
Important:
Contact us at: hello@thetemplatedepot.co for any issues with your order.
All designs are copyright and original to The Template Depot. Template designs are for personal use only and may not be resold or redistributed under any circumstances.
Digital (downloaded files) orders are non-refundable, since there is no way a buyer can guarantee the return of property after refund.