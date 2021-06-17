Clean Modern Executive Resume Template 2021, CV Template.

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/1zy1rD
The template like all designs on CM come as a zip file (compressed file and folders),
You need to download and install a software like Winrar or Win7 to extract files. Just download a 40 day free trial of Winrar http://www.win-rar.com/download.html Win7 http://www.7-zip.org/download.html Install fonts as indicated in the Help file .Pdf and start editing
Included
2 page Resume
Cover Letter
Set of icons ( Ai, Eps, Png )
Resume Format
InDesign Files ( INDD, IDML )
Microsoft Word Files (DOCX)
Photoshop files (PSD)
Pages files (pages)
Size
A4 and Us Letter size
The fonts used are free ( links in the help file)