AI-Based Online Specs Mobile App

Get the latest & widest collection of frames with our user-friendly AI based online specs app.

Here we have used very simple and clean mobile ui design with the use of pure background that will help users to focus on various frame designs. The unique categories, frame size, 3d try-on, and home eye test features make this app stand out different.

With this app users can checkout how glasses look on them with virtual try-one. This elegant feature can offer users a much smoother and pleasant experience.

Tools: Adobe Photoshop , Adobe Illustrator
