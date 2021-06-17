Resume Template, Professional Modern Resume Template for Pages

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/PK8NbV
A resume template that'll get you that REPLY BACK.
Keep it Simple, Keep it Organized, Keep it Relevant – First impressions are important, we help you look polished with our simple modern resume templates. Simply Download, Fill Out + Send Out!
NOW AVAILABLE IN CANVA
TEMPLATE INCLUDES
Adobe InDesign File
Canva PDF Access File
FREE Fonts
How To Use instructions
Don't have Indesign? Download FREE Trial here: bit.ly/indesigndownload